U Mobile launches mPOS service for credit card transactions

The newly launched solution enables businesses to process credit and debit card transactions while on the go.

U Mobile QuickPay requires a smartphone, the U Mobile Quickpay app and an EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) approved card reader for card transactions to take place.

The U Mobile QuickPay is compatible with most iOS or Android smartphones and tablets and has a number of features including data-encrypted and end-to-end security. It also records sales history, accessible via the web portal. The U Mobile QuickPay app can be downloaded from both Google Play Stores and App Store.

To set up the QuickPay system, users have to plug in the U Mobile QuickPay device to the audio jack of the preferred smartphone device, access the QuickPay app, and swipe the customer’s debit/credit card through the slot. The user would then have to enter in the transaction amount alongside the consumer details, followed by the customer signature to complete the transaction. The final receipt will be sent to the consumer via e-mail or MMS for further reference.