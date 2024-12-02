U-Freight Group, Easyship reinforce partnership to boost ecommerce worldwide

With the increasing demand for cross-border ecommerce, Easyship and U-Freight have strengthened their collaboration, extending access to the company’s E-commerce Fulfilment Centres (EFCs) in the Netherlands, the UK and the US. The expanded warehousing and fulfilment partnership with Easyship will provide access to the U-Freight Group’s cross-border ecommerce solutions for merchants, allowing for fully integrated logistics for online merchants, at any stage.

The two companies showcases aim to enable SME ecommerce merchants and startups, to access the global market while also allowing them to scale in a cost-effective manner.