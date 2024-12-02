tZEROs Crypto App is available on Android

Through this, investors who want to participate in the global cryptocurrency market will be able to buy, sell, and hold digital currencies directly on their mobile phone through the tZERO Crypto App. This means that it will no longer be necessary for them to use vulnerable, third-party exchanges for custody.

Initially, the tZERO Crypto App will support Bitcoin and Ethereum, however, the company keeps in mind the introduction of additional digital assets to the app in the future. Moreover, tZERO Crypto is committed to compliance and safety and will utilise biometric authentication for added security and ease of use. Investors will also have access to tZERO’s private key recovery system to restore their funds and cryptocurrencies in case they lose their private keys or mobile phone.