TypingDNA, XTN partner for fraud prevention solution

As part of the collaboration, TypingDNA will see its proprietary typing biometrics technology integrated with XTN’s current behavioural fraud prevention solution. TypingDNA recently launched a customisable MFA solution that uses a combination of typing biometrics, SMS OTP, or email OTP to authenticate users in a secure manner.

At the same time, XTN develops security and anti-fraud behaviour-based solutions for online financial transactions and mobile applications. With TypingDNA’s help, XTN is integrating the inherence-based typing biometrics solution into its existing security systems. This includes SA Smart Authentication and MORE Mobile Operative Risk Evaluator, which are meant to enable a less invasive verification process for web-based and mobile banking.