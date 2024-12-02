TypingDNA raises USD 1.5 mln to expand presence in financial sector

TypingDNA is an AI tech company focused on behavioural biometrics with clients in the US and Europe. In 2018, the company began partnering with identity access management (IAM) providers and security companies. TypingDNA also works directly with banks and other financial service providers to improve online fraud detection.

TypingDNA recognizes people by the way they type on desktop keyboards and mobile devices. The companys technology known as typing biometrics improves security through passive authentication and frictionless 2FA. The company’s biometrics technology is using proprietary pattern recognition, anomaly detection and one shot learning algorithms.

TypingDNA will also build new partnerships and increase awareness of their passive online fraud prevention capabilities.

The financing round organized by GapMinder Venture Partners also includes previous investor Gecad Ventures, Techstars NYC alumni and mentors fund, angel investors with network and domain expertise in banking, financial services, enterprise, AI and cybersecurity, as well as founders of hypergrowth startups DataDog, WayUp and UiPath.