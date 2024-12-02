Tyfone launches m-banking platform for small and medium FIs

Tyfones platform can be used for services such as remote check deposit, mobile marketing and messaging, P2P payments and mobile payments at the point-of-sale.

Fluide Mobile runs on Tyfones u4ia mobile transaction platform which allows financial institutions deploying Fluide Mobile to augment mobile banking with mobile messaging, marketing, mobile payments and security support.

In October 2013, Tyfone, an ID and transaction solutions provider, entered an agreement with US-based online transaction security services provider Acculynk.