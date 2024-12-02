txtNation launches Single-Click m-billing in Ireland

txtNation enables mobile payments in Ireland in partnership with the mobile networks Vodafone and O2, providing the interface as a gateway to the platform via mobile operator billing. Merchants are able to customise the payment window to suit the rest of their website.

txtNation’s Irish ‘Single-Click’ mobile payment solution detects the user’s mobile number through MSISDN forwarding, then accessed on a mobile web connection. This then enables the customer to click one button to pay.

In recent news, txtNation has launched direct operator billing in Turkey.