Two thirds of consumers use ecommerce apps for price checking

The results of the survey, How Should Businesses Develop E-Commerce Apps, suggests that businesses must design ecommerce apps with the goal of delivering the best possible overall experience, from browsing to checking out without any difficulty.

Other key findings:

in 2018, 40% of the total sales came from mobile, and by 2021 the percentage is expected to jump to 54%;

65% of the respondents use mobile apps to get deals and offers available only in the app;

22% of consumers check prices even when they are in brick and mortar outlets;

62% use apps to buy something. But people who use pure online retail apps are more likely to make a 34% use the apps to get product recommendations on similar items;

the purchase rate for frequent restaurant app users reaches 79%;

75% use the apps to view menus.

Clutch carried out the survey to determine the types of ecommerce apps people use most, the activities they carry out in the apps, and why they use certain apps. The survey was carried out with the participation of 501 consumers with retailer/shopping apps on their phones. The respondents were made up of 69% female and 31% male who used ecommerce apps anywhere from 1 to 3 times per month to multiple times daily.