The primary goal of this partnership is to introduce an integrated payment solution for both businesses and consumers in the Nordic e-commerce sector.

The collaboration brings together Two’s expertise in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for B2B transactions with Avarda’s established B2C payment solutions. The integrated offering allows merchants to provide both B2B and B2C payment options within a single, branded checkout experience. This eliminates the need for multiple payment providers, aiming to simplify transactions and improve conversion rates.

According to the official press release, ecommerce in the Nordic region is expanding, with projected revenues reaching USD 41.95 billion by 2025 and an annual growth rate of 7.93% from 2025 to 2029. While B2C payment technology has advanced rapidly, B2B transactions often rely on outdated invoicing and billing systems that slow down efficiency and hinder the adoption of digital solutions such as BNPL.

Addressing the gap in B2B payments

Despite the relatively low adoption of BNPL in B2B transactions, businesses are recognising its potential to improve cash flow and streamline operations. As companies scale, the demand for payment solutions that support both B2B and B2C transactions in a seamless, digital format continues to rise.

The partnership between Two and Avarda is designed to meet this demand by offering a fully integrated, white-label payment platform. Main features of the solution include:

A unified checkout experience for both B2B and B2C transactions under the merchant’s brand.

Instant credit decisions and high approval rates.

Fraud prevention and risk management tools designed for business and consumer sales.

A streamlined payment process designed to reduce friction and improve conversion rates.

The solution will initially be available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, aiming to enhance payment processes in one of the world’s most developed e-commerce markets.

For Two, the partnership marks a strategic expansion in the Nordic region, leveraging Avarda’s merchant network to drive adoption of its B2B BNPL solutions. It also represents the first integration of Two’s B2B technology into a white-label B2C platform, demonstrating its adaptability within different payment ecosystems.