Twitter to allegedly enter the e-commerce market

According to the source, Twitter has teamed up with US-based social commerce provider Fancy for this transactional service.

Purchases can be made by seeing a tweet with a picture of a product and a button that says “buy with Fancy”. The page, which was discovered on an open web server by technology blog Recode, also shows how users could use the “discover” tag to find new things to buy, see detailed images and descriptions on a sale page and track purchased items on a map. Twitter would store all the credit card information and addresses y within its mobile app and the products would be delivered the same day.

Fancy is an e-commerce website which integrates with social networks including Twitter and Facebook to encourage people to share what they want and what they have bought.

