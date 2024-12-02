Twitter, Stripe to partner for in-tweet payments

According to a recent report, the tie-up could potentially transform Twitter from a platform retailers use for advertising and marketing and allow for sale of products and receiving payments as well.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements. The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding.

In recent news, Stripe has integrated with online store builder Create.net to offer its users streamlined transactions through their online shops.