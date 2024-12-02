Twitter releases virtual coupon service

Advertisers can use the new feature, called Twitter Offers, to create promotions linked to credit cards and share them directly with Twitter users. Shoppers can add the deal to their credit card and redeem it later online or in a store.

Moreover, advertisers can tailor their promotions and campaigns to the targeted audience. The new service, available only in the US, allows advertisers to connect with consumers on Twitter and convert them to loyal customers in their stores, on their websites and in their apps.

The new service will make it possible for advertisers to track which promotions customers redeem, even if the transaction happens offline, the company said. Once a Twitter user adds a Twitter Offer to his card, the data will be encrypted and stored, so that customers may claim other offers or make future purchases.