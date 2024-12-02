Twitter releases Buy button, heads for ecommerce

To that aim, Twitter has partnered the payments processor Stripe.

Twitter describes the purchase process to customers, as follows: users click the “Buy” button, additional product details are displayed, then the user is prompted to enter delivery and payment information. Afterwards, the order information is processed and sent to the merchant for delivery.

Twitter has started the test with a group of artists, brands, and nonprofit organizations, including the fashion design organisation Fancy, the organization which enables creators to sell their work online Gumroad, the online platform which sells tickets for social events Musictoday, the luxury clothing items onlline retailer Burberry and the home improvement solutions retailer The Home Depot.