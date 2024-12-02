Twitter partners Stripe for ecommerce opportunities

Users will be able to make purchases from a tweet by clicking an expected button called ‘Buy’ and once it is clicked shoppers are expected to be able to enter in payment and possibly shipping information without leaving Twitter’s service.

Moreover, businesses that want to sell products or services within tweets are being instructed to sign up with Stripe to process payments on their behalf.

However, Twitter and Stripe representatives have neither approved nor rejected the allegations and preferred to stay silent.

Twitter has considered integrating shopping functionality into its service for a notable period of time.

Stripe enables developers to complete transactions without setting up merchant accounts and dealing with banks. The service is customised for web developers who want to make the application according to their specific requirements.

The API allows developers to build their own payment forms avoiding PCI requirements and accepts payments by using minimal coding. The company operates in countries like Australia, Canada, the UK and Ireland.