Twitter may implement a "Buy Now" button

Tech news website Re/code has informed that the “Buy Now” button appears on the shopping app Fancy, the same source cites. Whether Fancy undergoes a simple test or is the payment service available is still unclear because Re/code clicked the button but nothing happened.

Contrary to its negative experience, Re/code states that other people have clicked the button and have reported that it has linked the customer to a checkout page within the Twitter app.

In January 2014, The Wall Street Journal noted that Twitter was working with payments processor Stripe to develop payments infrastructure on the microblogging system.

In February 2014, Fancy argued that consumers would, somewhere in the future, be able to purchase products through the Twitter app or website.