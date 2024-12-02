Twitter likely to be taken over by Google, Salesforce

Twitter stock closed up USD 3.99, or 21.4%, at USD 22.62 on NYSE. The company’s market capitalisation is USD 15.9 billion, according to FactSet, latimes.com reports.

The company has struggled to increase its user base, and has tried to expand its platform by increasing its live streamed sports coverage. Salesforce.com may see Twitter of use to its customer database management software.

Google could make Twitter easier to use, which could drive user growth, and its sales team could increase advertising opportunities.