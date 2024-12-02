Twitter launches consumer analytics tool based on purchasing history

Partner audiences tool enables advertisers to reach new and potential customers from audiences created by Twitter’s Marketing Platform Partners, evigo.com reports. The tool makes use of data gathered by digital marketing vendors Acxiom and Datalogix to combine a large amount of information that consumers share on Twitter with the data that vendors collect from retailers’ loyalty cards, websites that shoppers visit and demographic data.

Advertisers can use this partner audiences tool by clicking into the behaviors section of Twitter’s ad creation page and, aferwards, they can select a broad category and subcategory like “beverage buyers,” followed by one or more partner audiences, like “coffee” or “coffee k-cup”. The goal is to make it easier for brands to identify and acquire new customers or shoppers who have shopped offline but not online yet. Marketers can use the tool to direct ads at consumers who are traits with the brand’s consumers.

Nestle foods and beverage company has used its Butterfinger brand to test the tool to target promoted tweets for the new Butterfinger Cup Minis directed at Twitter users who frequently purchase peanut butter candy in stores and, according to Nestle, the ads’ engagement rate was 52% higher than the average rate on similar tweets from the year before, referring to the amount of customers who interacted with the promoted tweet, the source cites.

Partner audiences can be used together with look-alike targeting, providing marketers with the ability to expand their reach to people of similar interests in a chosen partner audience. These partner audiences focus on consumer data that is produced beyond Twitter. Marketers can select from over 1,000 partner audiences from Acxiom and Datalogix in the Twitter Ads UI. Twitter claims that as it continues to make Twitter Ads more useful to marketers by driving relevancy to users, it will also work on providing various privacy choices to its users.