Twitter, Amazon in strategic ecommerce deal

As per the agreement, Twitter users will be able to add products to their shopping carts by using a tweet containing a link for a product sold on Amazon with the hashtag #AmazonCart. Shoppers can then log-in and buy the item later via Amazon’s mobile or web properties.

The current feature also extends the notification noise a user will get from Amazon if they decide to make use of the shortcut for adding stuff they see on Twitter to their basket, with Amazon noting that it will email users when an item has been added to their shopping cart via Twitter.

In recent news, Bloomberg reveals that Amazon has recorded a declining trend in online sales in the US states which introduced online charges, according to researchers from the Ohio State University.