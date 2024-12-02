Twitter acquires mobile payment infrastructure CardSpring

According to the source, CardSpring is expected to fit into Twitter’s framework for recommending products and services, and for making purchases via tweets.

CardSpring is known for its application programming interface (API) that enables developers to make online applications for credit, and other types of financial transactions such as loyalty cards.

In recent news, Twitter has been rumoured to be preparing a Buy Now button for tweets in order to turn microblogging services into a fully functional ecommerce platform.