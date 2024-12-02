Twitter: 75% of users purchase products online in August

The users who bought items on Twitter are between the 16-64 age group, according to recent intelligence issued by the research company GlobalWebIndex.

The survey also found that while people are more likely to buy via a PC or laptop, Twitter users appear to be more comfortable making purchases via a mobile device or tablet than others.

In recent news, Twitter has been testing a new ecommerce feature that enables merchants and artists to sell through their tweets, ecommercebytes.com reports.