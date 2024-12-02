



Through this move, travellers can pay for their flights from Switzerland securely and efficiently with TWINT the SWISS website and app. The collaboration between TWINT and SWISS intends to make the booking process more flexible and convenient for passengers.











Before working with SWISS, TWINT’s services were integrated into PPRO, a digital payments infrastructure provider, back in December 2023. Having PPRO as a connecting platform was set to allow many international merchants from a diverse range of industries to provide Swiss customers with their preferred mobile payment method at checkout. Through this, consumers and merchants could benefit from fast and secure payments via TWINT.





Making travel payments more convenient

The partnership with SWISS underscores one of TWINT’s commitments, with the company focusing on simplifying daily life through digitalisation and providing an augmented payment experience to users. The company works on achieving this by entering partnerships in the field of mobility, allowing customers, regardless of whether they are buying a ticket for public transportation, paying for parking, at a petrol or charging station, or booking a flight, to benefit from a more convenient travel experience.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from TWINT underlined that their company and SWISS share an allegiance to offering users in Switzerland an optimised booking experience and services that meet their needs, demands, and services. Linking TWINT and SWISS is set to enable the two companies to make the user experience more convenient while also advancing their position in the industry. At the same time, SWISS mentioned that the integration of TWINT as a payment method supports the company in equipping passengers with more options during the booking process.