Twin Peaks taps MyCheck mobile payment technology platform

The new Twin Peaks mobile app will allow customers to view, split and pay their bill from their phone using Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Wallet, debit or credit cards; order additional menu items, and access rewards and special offers only redeemable in the app. The Twin Peaks app will be available at the Apple App store and Google Play in late August 2015.

Initially launched as a consumer app in 2011, MyCheck has since pivoted to more of a B2B model, providing a platform that enables mobile payments/loyalty for restaurant chains (such as Busaba and Prezzo in the UK and Blockheads and Aroma in the US) and the hospitality industry more generally.

In recent news, UK online restaurant booking service Bookatable has unveiled a new function in its mobile application, powered by mobile payment technology providers MyCheck and PayPal.