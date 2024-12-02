Twin Peaks Hospitality selects Secure Trading for payment services

The introduction between the two companies was made by Guestline, Secure Trading’s long-standing partner within the hospitality industry. Due to the agreement, Twin Peaks Hospitality will be the first merchant to go live with local payment method iDeal, a popular payment system in the Netherlands.

With Secure Trading’s integrated gateway and acquiring payment ecosystem, Twin Peaks Hospitality will benefit from international payment solutions, meanwhile having a single point of contact for all of their payment queries. In addition, the company will be able to process iDeal payments as an additional payment method for its clients.

Earlier in February 2019, Secure Trading has announced a partnership with PurePay, a company specialising in helping merchants in traditionally ‘high-risk’ industries to find payment providers.