Tuxedo partners i2c to expand business operations

Tuxedo’s eccount payments platform supported by i2c’s platform will enable both companies to expand further in the global payments market, estimated to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2022.

Tuxedo and i2c are targeting the emerging financial services sector. Tuxedo’s initial focus is the Q2 2015 launch of a suite of combined ID, loyalty and travel money cards for consumer use which will be processed by i2c.