Tuxedo Money Solutions teams up with Saxo Payments

As per the agreement, Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace will deliver cross-border transfers for Tuxedo Money Solutions and its corporate client base, in all major currencies, between almost any countries in the world.

The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace allows merchants to receive funds within minutes of clearing rather than having to work to conventional banking timescales.

Registered as a payment institution in the European Union, Saxo Payments specialises in providing global payment account transactions and foreign exchange services to payment providers, including acquirers, payment service providers, FX brokers, money transfer businesses, e-wallets, and alternative payment providers.

Payment specialist, Tuxedo Money Solutions offers expertise in developing and deploying smarter ways to manage money. Since 2006, Tuxedo has managed over USD 1 billion of payments through its award winning MasterCard and VISA solutions for 400 global partners in sectors including travel, retail and financial services.