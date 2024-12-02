Tuxedo Money Solutions partners with Pelikin for card offering

Specialising in prepaid and alternative finance solutions, Tuxedo will power the payment technology and prepaid card offered by Pelikin.

Founded in 2006 in the United Kingdom, Tuxedo has now grown through various partnerships to support transactions in over 200 territories worldwide and processing just under USD 2 billion in card value.

Company representatives commented that the partnership allows Pelikin to maintain its focus on building a superior mobile banking experience for its future users.