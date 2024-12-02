Tuxedo, ABnote partner to expand international presence

ABnote will support Tuxedo in the area of international card production using its knowledge of country specific card formats and requirements. Plans are to enter the Australian marketplace in the first instance, where ABnote has been supplying document services since 1837, and to expand within the year to the US.

Developed in-house, Tuxedo’s eccount platform manages a range of prepaid products and services across multiple form factors and allows the delivery of payment solutions.

Tuxedo’s international growth plans are to open an office in Australia at the end of Q1 2014, followed shortly after with an office in the US. Whilst the expansion is initially on the back of a global agreement with an existing client, the strategy is to use this as a platform for wider growth into the Australian and US markets.

In recent news, ABnote and On Track Innovations (OTI), an Israel-based provider of contactless transactions and near-field communication (NFC) solutions, have signed a collaboration agreement to enable NFC payments within ABnote’s mobile wallet.