Turvo automates supply chain payments with Turvo Pay

Turvo Pay will connect businesses within supply chains to a suite of payment tools designed to boost the efficiency of payments, while addressing the pain point of late B2B payments.

In addition, the tool will also allow users to request and manage digital documents as an extension of the shipping process. That way payments are integrated into shipment management for a seamless flow of both goods and funds. The solution supports ACH, paper checks, EFS and Comchek from directly within the Turvo platform.

The tool connects users to solutions as well for auditing, reconciliation, remittance emails and accounting, all while being able to integrate into users existing accounting platforms including QuickBooks and Xero.