Turkish SMEs leverage sales through ecommerce by 30% in 2014 - report

Moreover, the number of visitors to ecommerce websites increased by 25% and more than 15 million products were offered for sale online, according to the `2014 SME E-Commerce Report`, issued by IdeaSoft, an ecommerce software company, dailysabah.com reports. SMEs that have invested in ecommerce capabilities have received about 1.5 million orders in 2014, and the total number of customers visiting ecommerce websites belonging to 5,000 SMEs has reached four million.

In 2014, textile ready-made wear, organic and natural products, hand-made special products and electronic products were mostly bought online, and 54% of the orders were placed in Anatolia. Istanbul led with 29% of the orders being placed there, followed by Ankara, Izmir and Bursa. Customers prefer online shops that appear professional, are user friendly and intractable.

The present Turkish total ecommerce turnover is USD 21 billion (TRY 50 bln), according to a statement issued by Seyhun Özkara, General Manager of IdeaSoft, a software company. The report was compiled from data collected from 45 sectors and 5,000 ecommerce companies.

