Turkish exporters launch digital platform for international clients

Turkey found an online solution for customers that cannot come to Turkey to purchase goods. Opening up wholesale sales to customers via websites, exporters also use various applications such as WhatsApp and Skype, dailysabah.com reports. Dosso Dossi Holding sells 300.000 articles of ready-made clothing annually via the website ddfs.com, which was founded 2014, making USD 10 million in profits.

Stating that they have been conducting online sales to 50 countries from Russia to Chile, Dosso Dossi Holding Board Chair Hikmet Eraslan said: We sell products to our customers with a 5% discount through our online services. For example, when our customers in Kazakhstan shop online on our website without coming to Istanbul, they save at least USD 2,000 to USD 2,500. They save on their travel, food and accommodation costs. Buyers in Kazakhstan have shown the greatest interest in ddfs.com followed by Kirghizstan and Russia.

WhatsApp, Skype, e-mail and teleconferencing are also used. Exporters increase orders by showcasing their new seasonal collections to their customers via these apps.