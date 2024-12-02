Turkish Airlines taps Monitise to launch mobile services

The newly launched apps can take the customer from planning and purchase through to boarding, all via mobile. Users can view offers from the airline, purchase tickets, check-in, store mobile boarding passes to a passbook, choose seats, order meals, access their flight status and track baggage. The apps also sync with other smartphone functions to enable users to purchase tickets for their contacts and add flights to their calendar.

The apps also integrate Turkish Airlines’ loyalty programme, ‘Miles & Smiles’, showing users their miles and available benefits.

Monitise has worked with Turkish Airlines since 2009, and designed and developed the airline’s previous ‘Fly Turkish’ apps for iPhone, BlackBerry, Java and WAP.

Monitise is a global provider of banking, paying and buying with a mobile device. Banks, payments companies, retailers and mobile networks utilise Monitise’s technology platforms and services to connect people with their money.

Turkey’s national carrier serves nearly 100 countries and carries over 39 million passengers every year.

In recent news, Turkey-based financial institution Isbank and Monitise have entered a strategic alliance.