Turkey: Wirecard partners Logo to provide payments processing services

The company selected Wirecard Turkey as the payment service provider for their software-based services, which are offered to a wide range of industries, including retail, distribution, manufacturing, tourism, technology and the maritime sector. The joint range of services will be made available from March 2016.

Founded in 1984, Logo has more than 900 partners and an extensive network of distribution channels. In addition to Turkey, the company serves 1.3 million users in more than 170,000 companies in the markets of Central Asia and Middle East.

The complementary and customisable products of Logo cover Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, industry and mobile solutions, business intelligence solutions and more, which are all specifically designed for companies of different sizes and industries.

Wirecard Turkey is considered to be an active payment provider in Turkey through its brand 3pay. Its range of services goes from mobile payment and direct carrier billing services through to its own prepaid card platform. For Logo, Wirecard offers payment processing services for Visa and MasterCard.

