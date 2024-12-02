Turkey: Wirecard acquires 3pay

The purchase price payable in connection with the transaction consists of cash payments in the amount of approximately EUR 12.0 million plus earn-out components of up to approximately EUR 14 million that depend on the operational profit of the acquired company in the years 2014 to 2017.

Among 3pays customers and partners are all Turkish mobile communications companies as well as partnerships in the field of games publishing and social networks. The sellers are the majority shareholder Mediterra Capital Partners I, LP and the CEO who are set to remain in the management team.

Founded in 2008, 3pay is a Turkey-based payments provider company. The service spectrum of 3pay ranges from mobile payment/direct carrier billing services to its own prepaid card platform.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard AG has unveiled that is supporting the software manufacturer Lexware, part of the Haufe Group, in the expansion of its lexoffice eco-system with payment and functions on a white label basis.

