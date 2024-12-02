Turkey, Qatar launch common ecommerce platform

The platforms website was recently launched. Accordig to one minister, the turnover in Turkeys ecommerce sector in 2016 was around USD 7.589 billion, which they are looking to take up to USD12.62 billion in 2017.

As the ongoing process has continued in the direction of land and combined transport, regarding the triple transit transportation between Turkey, Qatar, and Iran, it was also officially confirmed that besides Istanbul, Qatar Airways will now be flying to Trabzon, Adana, Bodrum, and Antalya, as well.

The foundation of the cooperation between the PTT and Qatar Post in ecommerce was laid in October 2016, when a bilateral cooperation agreement was signed between the PTT and Qatar Post.

On April 19, 2017, the two entities signed an E-Commerce Cooperation Protocol. Within the scope of the protocol, the ecommerce platform (www.turkishsouq.com) was developed where Turkish products could be sold in Qatar and vice versa. Thus, products on the PTTs national ecommerce platform will also be offered to users in Qatar via the new website.