Turkey: online sales up by 40% in 2013

The findings of Turkey B2C Ecommerce Report 2014 indicate that the boost in ecommerce was led by the growing internet and mobile penetration, as well as developed logistics and high bank card use. Results show that 50% of the Turkish population use the internet, the highest percentage registered in a European country, falling on second place only concerning the amount of hours spent online (30 hours per user).

Research also reveals that internet users in Turkey are the youngest in Europe, with an increased interest in B2C ecommerce websites. A quarter of all internet users shop online, a share that grew slightly from 2012. The percentage of female internet users is growing, even though there are still more male online shoppers than female. Credit card is the preferred payment method in B2C ecommerce transactions.