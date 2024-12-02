Turkey: m-commerce to be crowned king of e-retail

As such, Turkey proves to be a candidate for mobile commerce in the future thanks to its young and dynamic population that can swiftly adopt to technology, according to a report issued by BKM (Interbank Card Center), the payment systems organisation of Turkey. Widespreading smart devices and mobile applications have a significant share in this rapid increase and campaigns organised in certain periods do also support this development.

According to the payments made by BKM Express, the share of mobile commerce in ecommerce has reached to 56% in May 2015. This development shows that Turkey has a significant potential of increase for mobile commerce and it also shows that BKM Express provides a serious support to the development of mobile commerce thanks to the simplicity it offers for payment systems

Bankalararasi Kart Merkezi (BKM - Interbank Card Center) was established in 1990 with the partnership of 13 public and private Turkish banks for the purpose of providing solutions to the common problems and developing the rules and standards of credit and debit cards in Turkey, within the card payment system. BKM is continuing on its efforts to provide the best service to its members, retail industry, public and cardholders in the field of payment systems.