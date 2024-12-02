Turkey launches TROY to serve home payments market

All banks in Turkey have formed Interbank Card Center (BKM) and developed the first national payment method of Turkey, mobeyforum reports.

“There are many local alternative payment methods around the world that successfully serve their home market. When we evaluated these examples and the requirements of Turkish banks, we concluded that a local solution will bring independence and economies required to innovate in the payments market of our country.”, Soner Canko, CEO of BKM, said.