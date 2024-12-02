Turkey: BKM rolls out cloud-based mobile payments via HCE

HCE enables any NFC application on an Android device to emulate a payment card enabling users to pay with their smartphones, while permitting issuing banks to host payment accounts in a virtual cloud. The project enables contactless payments with mobile devices by using HCE technology, the most recent method of near field communication (NFC) for payments. It is now possible to make contactless payments in Turkey with this new project by presenting a mobile phone to a point-of-sale terminal with a contactless reader. The project to include all Turkish banks to the system until the end of 2015 is still in pilot.

In December 2014, BKM Express, the digital wallet implemented by BKM, joined forces with Mekanist to enable mobile payments at restaurants.