Turkey: Abraaj Group invests in Hepsiburada

The investment will be used by Hepsiburada to accelerate the expansion of its ecommerce operations in Turkey, including a custom-built fulfilment centre. Hepsiburada is the most visited retail website in the country, with over 1.5 million unique customers a year and more than 14 million unique monthly visitors, corresponding to more than a third of Turkey’s total online population. Internet penetration in Turkey increased from 18%t in 2006 to 50% in 2013. The availability of an established logistics network and high credit card penetration in Turkey are also facilitating the growth of the sector.

Hepsiburadas new fulfilment center, with its 100,000 sq.m operational floor, will be the largest and most sophisticated infrastructure investment in the Turkish retail sector to date and will replace the company’s existing five warehouse facilities. The fulfilment center will have proprietary logistics capabilities to serve Hepsiburada as well as its third party merchants. Abraaj’s investment will also allow Hepsiburada to make extensive enhancements to its IT infrastructure, launch its third-party marketplace offering, implement CRM capabilities and strengthen its mobile offering.

As part of the transaction, Abraaj will also invest in the two smaller online subsidiaries of Hepsiburada, Evmanya and Altincicadde, which will enable the company, with Abraaj’s support, to address the significant growth opportunity in the furniture and home accessories market through an omni-channel presence with four brick-and-mortar stores.