Turkcells Fast Log-in enables Turkey reach milestone on digital Identity

Turkcell’s “Fast Log-in”, built on the basis of GSMA-supported Mobile Connect technology, has reached more than 7 million registered users, and is available on mobile and online services as a secure digital identity solution. Moreover, as of June 25th, Turkcell facilitated more than 100 million transactions with “Fast Log-in”.

Turkcell apps and services are used on the Turkcell’s customer care portal, travel website Fulltrip, and crowd-funding platform Arikovani (Beehive). Moreover, “Fast Log-in” is also a part of the company’s ecommerce platform proposition. Users who login with “Fast Log-in” can finish their digital journey by checking out with Turkcell’s mobile payment options offered through Turkcell’s Paycell, and receive customer care services on BiP, a lifestyle and communication app.

The digital operator is headquartered in Turkey and it serves its customers with its portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 8 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Moldova.