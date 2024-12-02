Tunisie Telecom rolls out money transfer service

TelecoMoney will allow transfers for users even if one of them is a subscriber with a competing operator. Mobile payments via TelecoMoney will be provided in a first phase through TelecoMoney VCN cards and TelecoMoney EMV by Tunisie Telecom and La Poste Tunisienne.

The cards will be marketed at Tunisie Telecom points of sale over the next few months of 2018. The second phase of TelecoMoney, which will focus on the enrichment of its service offering through partnerships, will launch over the next few months of 2018.

The launch of TelecoMoney follows GSMA - a telecommunications industry body of which Tunisie Telecom is a full member, launched GSMA Mobile Money Certification.