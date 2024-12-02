Tungsten Network launches Workflow 5.0

Tungsten Network Workflow automates accounts payable processes, enabling incoming invoices to be automatically routed, coded, matched, approved and posted into their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system via an integrated connection. It offers users a single reference point from which they are able to track invoices, monitor cash flow and respond to vendor inquiries relating to the status of their invoices.

The latest version introduces a range of new features, like a new reporting tool replete with options to make it easier to create robust reports. The new application has a new look and feel, allowing for a more intuitive user experience. It is also available on mobile devices, so users can manage their invoices more dynamically.

Tungsten Network Workflow 5.0 is currently available to existing Tungsten Network customers and is currently in its pilot phase with a number of these, including Honda Logistics. It will be available to new customers from February 2019.