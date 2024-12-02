Tungsten launches digital purchase order delivery service

The purchase order delivery service allows vendors to accept, reject or amend purchase orders within minutes. The move follows an initial pilot scheme held with selected existing customers currently operating on the Tungsten Network. It comes following increasing requests from Tungsten Network customers to automate the order process adjacent to its core e-invoicing service.

The new service enables Tungsten Network members to digitally send purchase orders, and enables the recipients to either accept, reject or amend those purchase orders, with responses returned in a matter of minutes. The service also improves the first-time match rate between invoices and purchase orders, negates the need for businesses to communicate via email and phone, while also reducing the number of purchase order-related errors before invoices are created.

Tungsten Network’s purchase order services also enable its members to upload purchase orders directly onto its digital platform, removing manual purchase order entry. Businesses operating on the network can convert purchase orders into other invoice formats, while also being able to perform thorough compliance checks against customers.