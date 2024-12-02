Tungsten approved by Italy Tax Authority as B2B e-invoicing platform

After securing the Italy Tax Authority intermediary registration, Tungsten customers can now transact electronically with the Italian tax authority ahead of the countrys mandatory B2B e-invoicing deadline in January 2019. Back in March 2018, the Italian government announced that all businesses registered in Italy would have to send invoices and documents electronically via the SdI from January 2019.

The changes aim to improve efficiencies and enhance tax revenues in Italian business-to-business transactions, Tungsten explained. According to the company, other countries will follow Italys lead, and it will continue to work with global tax authorities to stay ahead of statutory changes as they occur.