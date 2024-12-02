Tu Identidad raises USD 600,000 to grow KYC platform

The ID credential is relevant to the majority of Mexico’s people and businesses. Moreover, the investment was led by Dark Horse Ventures and Finnovista, and will be used to add new features and services to the platform, as well as fuel the company’s international expansion.

The company’s mobile device-based solution provides identity document verification, and prevents fraud and identity theft with voice and fingerprint biometrics. The technology facilitates processes including employee or customer onboarding and routine identity verifications.