TU Delft takes part in development of digital identity in the Netherlands

This form of self-sovereign identity service currently being explored could ultimately make it possible for citizens to have access to their personal data in the physical and digital worlds.

For more than ten years, TU Delft has been working on distributed ledger technology. For this trial, a special blockchain variant is being used, known as Trustchain (IETF Internet Standard draft or Trustchain) and developed by TU Delft. Trustchain is a technology that enables large networks of information to be stored securely, specially developed for recording identity and creating trust, as it easily detects fraud within the network. It therefore offers at least the same control, privacy and security as existing passports, but on a phone.

Within the Dutch Blockchain coalition, Trustchain is just one of the technologies being used. The coalition partners - including TU Delft - are testing various technologies in order to gain actual experience and understand what the pros and cons are of each technology.