TTC Protocol launches crypto payment service for online, offline merchants

The payment option provides a mobile SDK for online merchants, and QR Code feature for offline merchants. TTC Pay already secured over 30 million users from TTC Alliance member services, where TTC Pay will be available as well. Also, any merchants can accept TTC as a payment option, by integrating the TTC Pay SDK into their websites and mobile apps.

TTC Pay launched QR code payment option to expand its usability to the offline merchants. Merchants can show their QR codes synced with their mobile wallet app, TTC Connect to accept payment via all QR readers in the market. Scanning the QR readers will automatically bring up the TTC Connect on their smartphones and the user only needs to enter their password to make a payment. TTC Protocol also provided a demo online shopping mall and a demo app (Android only for now) for anyone to experience the entire payment process.