TSYS to acquire TransFirst for omnichannel strategy upgrade

M. Troy Woods, president and CEO of TSYS, has claimed that 30% of TransFirsts revenue comes from its integrated payments space. He also stated that ecommerce and integrated payments are the two fastest growing parts of the merchant acquiring business.

TransFirst has more than 1,300 technology and referral partners in areas such as healthcare, integrated software vendors (ISVs), not-for-profit, referral banks, associations and ecommerce. The ability to offer integrated payments is considered a key element for merchant acquirers in the digital commerce age, and TSYS has also partnered with FPS plus to reach more health care merchants.

Traditional processors and acquirers are rapidly adding services to broaden their appeal to merchants, which are pressured to adopt EMV-chip card payments, new security technology and respond to mobile commerces impact on shopping and transacting in different venues—a trend generally referred to as omnichannel.

TransFirst has more than 235,000 small and medium sized businesses, which will extend TSYS customer base to more than 654,000 merchant outlets, making it the sixth largest acquirer in US. TSYS also reported earnings for the year ending 31 December 2015: the company reported earnings per share of USD 2.46, an increase of 25.5%, and income of USD 362.6 million, an increase of 31.8%. It projected full year 2016 earnings of USD 2.56 per share to USD 2.62 per share.