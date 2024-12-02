TSYS, Swisscard extend payments agreement

However, no terms of the long-term agreement were announced.

Swisscard AECS was established as a joint venture between Credit Suisse AG and American Express in 1998. The company handles product development, sales and marketing, customer service and card processing in Switzerland. As a merchant acquirer, Swisscard AECS is also responsible for expanding and handling the American Express network of points of acceptance in Switzerland.

According to the company’s data, TSYS manages over 30 card products, for both private individuals and corporate clients, and has strong positions in frequent flyer and business traveler cards, corporate client business as well as co-branding card business. The company operates in more than 80 countries with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.