TSYS supports Android Pay

TSYS Enterprise Tokenization is a plug-and-play solution that enables issuers to provide digital mobile payment technologies to customers and the merchants that accept them. TSYS invests in solutions to support the evolving digital commerce landscape. This includes payment brands, smartphone providers and payment platforms such as Android Pay which is enabled by the Android operating system. Android Pay began rolling out gradually on September 10, 2015 and will continue across the next few days.

TSYS’ new host card emulation (HCE) solution enhances its existing TSYS Enterprise Tokenization solution to empower mobile payment solutions like Android Pay. It allows payment card information to be stored in the cloud and transferred by a tap of the mobile device at the merchant terminal.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.